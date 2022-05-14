PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

We saw record warmth today, with a number of daily high temperature records broken due to our upper-80s and lower-90s.

Caribou set a new daily high, of exactly 90-degrees. And this was the second-earliest, ever recorded 90-degree day in Caribou’s history, with records going all the way back to 1939!

We slowly back-off of the heat headed into the weekend, with upper-70s and lower-80s projected tomorrow. And with that, rain and storm chances increase as we get into tomorrow night, and even more so for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

