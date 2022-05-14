Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

We saw record warmth today, with a number of daily high temperature records broken due to our upper-80s and lower-90s.

Caribou set a new daily high, of exactly 90-degrees. And this was the second-earliest, ever recorded 90-degree day in Caribou’s history, with records going all the way back to 1939!

We slowly back-off of the heat headed into the weekend, with upper-70s and lower-80s projected tomorrow. And with that, rain and storm chances increase as we get into tomorrow night, and even more so for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moro Town Line Road
‘Dangerous’ Road Causes Postal Service to Halt Mail Delivery for Residents
Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.
Mattel debuts Barbie with hearing aids, Ken with vitiligo
A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
NMCC Announces Change to Commencement Ceremony

Latest News

Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web 5-13-22 AM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web