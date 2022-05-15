Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’

(Gray News) – The candy company that makes Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers is recalling a variety of the gummy versions of the candies, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery announced the voluntary recall Friday because of the potential presence of a “very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.”

The company said it received reports from consumers alerting them to the matter. There have been no illnesses reported from it as of May 15.

The products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to Mars Wrigley.

The candy company said it is working with retailers to address the issue. If you have bought any of these products, you are urged to dispose of them and not eat them.

For a full list of the recalled candy, visit the FDA’s website.

