Saw-Whet Owl in Aroostook County

Madawaska, Maine (WAGM) - A special story done by our friends at WOWL, Madawaska’s student supported local access television station. According to the birding website ebird.org over 3 million birds migrate daily through Maine during this time of year. Saturday, May 14, marked Cornell University’s 24-hour birding marathon to mark which birds will be passing through. Lucas Mathieu of WOWL learned about one bird that has already arrived in the County.

Spring is a busy time for many things in Aroostook County including bird migration. One bird that is rarely seen but rather common in the County is the Saw-Whet Owl. WOWL caught up with Aroostook County’s top birder, Bill Sheehan, for information about these intriguing birds.

Bill Sheehan says, “The Saw-Whet Owl is our smallest owl in the region and it’s a fairly common owl, but not many people see it. It’s like, I think, the females are about the size, weight wise, of a robin, to give you something that’s fairly common that people would recognize. They stand about that tall and they live in cavities. They’re called a secondary cavity nester. What they do is they take over old, abandoned woodpecker holes. Maybe a branch has fallen over and it’s been hollowed out, maybe by insects, maybe by other birds. pileated woodpeckers are notorious for making nice big holes and they hollow out and make a little spot. But generally it’s a hole about that big.”

Attracting a saw whet owl with a homemade made bird box can often be a challenge for some birders and here is wh.y

“Yeah because there’s probably a lot of different cavities kicking around. There’s a lot of big, mature trees, something that big and we have, obvioulsy, tons and tons and tons of trees.” according to Sheehan.

And where would you see a saw whet owl in the wild?

Sheehan says, “Naturally, you’ll see them in big poplar trees. Poplar generally has a few inches of healthy wood and a real soft inner core, that once the woodpeckers get through it, it would be easy to hollow out.”

So remember as the birding season continues, get outside, explore, and enjoy your birding experience. Anyone looking for more information about joining in on the fun can visit the ebird.org website to find out more.

