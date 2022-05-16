Special Athletics Competition

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - It was a perfect day for athletes to spend the morning outside. Fort Kent hosted a Special Athletic Contest today to give some athletes to chance to compete in some track and field events.

It was a beautiful day to be outside and over 70 athletes competed for medals and ribbons. Iris Gagne helped organize the event when the County Special Olympics event was postponed due to the rising cases of COVID in the area.

(Iris Gagne):” Typically Presque Isle host a wonderful event. The Area Management team does an excellent job, but due to COVID they were a little cautious. We felt we could do it at a smaller scale so that we could be safer, have less people involved and still allow these athletes a chance to shine and showcase their skills.”

The three schools in the Valley Unified District and three agencies in the St John Valley participated

Gagne:” We got more than we expected, but we still felt it was safe. We got to wait a little longer to decide and we said outside that number is gong to be safe.”

Of course, the Athletes were all having a blast with smiles the order of the day

Tina Fortin:” Running throwing the ball and jumping.

Craig Dufour:” Gold medals long jump and running. You enjoy all of those Craig yes.”

Keedan Dalgo:” Do you do really good at it. Yes.”

Alexander Silva:” I love running jumping and throwing the baseball.”

Alex Giroux :” I like running”

Dezarae Ackley:” I like Practice. You practice a lot Yes.”

National Honor Society members from the three Valley Unified Schools and Fort Kent High School students assisted with the event and Law Enforcement officers were three to present the awards. The day proved to be a winner for everyone

Gagne:” Every agency we reached out to said we can’t wait. Our athletes are ready they have been practicing. As soon as they got her today they have been smiling.since the beginning.”

Several other groups are planning track and field events for their athletes over the next couple of weeks. . The Area Management team says the Countywide event is now scheduled for the fall. The team will continue to montitor the COVID numbers in the area and hopes to be able to hold the competition. Each year over 300 Athletes compete in the event and over 200 volunteers help out at the County Special Olympics Competition.

