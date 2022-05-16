Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning, everyone!

Starting off the brand new week, we’re seeing lingering rain showers from the weekend, as well as foggy and misty conditions as you head out the door.

We’re expecting to dry out today by the late morning and into the afternoon, as clouds break apart and sunshine appears from west to east.

Then, an approaching frontal boundary overnight tonight, brings locally heavier rain and isolated storms lasting into Tues. early AM.

That’s followed by additional scattered showers and isolated storms during the day Tuesday, under breezy conditions. Drier conditions are expected by midweek through the end of the week -- with rising temps into next weekend.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

