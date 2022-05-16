Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning, everyone!

Starting off the brand new week, we’re seeing lingering rain showers from the weekend, as well as foggy and misty conditions as you head out the door.

We’re expecting to dry out today by the late morning and into the afternoon, as clouds break apart and sunshine appears from west to east.

Then, an approaching frontal boundary overnight tonight, brings locally heavier rain and isolated storms lasting into Tues. early AM.

That’s followed by additional scattered showers and isolated storms during the day Tuesday, under breezy conditions. Drier conditions are expected by midweek through the end of the week -- with rising temps into next weekend.

And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

