2022 Young Authors Institute

More than 120 students throughout Aroostook County were given the chance to improve their writing skills with help from Maine authors. Brian Bouchard has the story.

For some students, like Kaitlyn Caron, a seventh grader at Van Buren District School, writing is not only a passion, but a way to explore different worlds.

“Yeah, it’s definitely something that I like doing, but I like touching on different genres of writing. I don’t like to stay in one area”

Caron is among the group of students, from over 18 different schools, who participated in the Young Authors Institute. An annual event hosted by Aroostook Right to Read which is being conducted virtually this year. Aroostook Right to Read President, Alexis Sirois says this event brings Maine authors together with young writers, allowing them the opportunity to pass along their wisdom and techniques.

“The goal is to encourage young writers to not stop writing. A lot of times, especially in the days of technology there’s so many things at your fingertips, so we invite authors to share their experiences, share how they started writing, the struggles they had, the successes they had and to just encourage our students to continue”

“They have provided us with many tips like how to create a interesting story and how to make it flow, we also touched on different topics like what to do if your story isn’t as interesting as you want it to be” says Caron.

“The Young Authors Convention (Institute) is for 4th grade through 8th grade. We also do things with the younger levels as well in terms of bookmark contests and things. But this is just to really get the kids interested in writing and reading and sometimes you pick up a book and you don’t really know the story behind that book and these authors really share what has inspired them, what was the purpose behind the book” says Sirois.

And Caron adds that for those young writers who are interested in perfecting their craft, this is a unique opportunity to pick the brain of published Maine authors.

“If you want to enhance your writing, this would definitely be one of the things to go to, and also if you want to enhance your writing in a fun entertaining way then this would definitely be the place.”

Sirois says they hope to resume the Young Authors Institute next year, hopefully in person.

