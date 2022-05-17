Aroostook State Park Gearing Up For Busy Camping Season

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Nice weather has arrived in the County and people are already making plans to get outside and enjoy it! The Aroostook State Park started taking camping reservations in February and it was busy right from the start!

“Soon after the reservation office had opened we realized we were going into another year of being very busy. Reservation office was open within that first day we saw a huge increase of permits that were coming out for reservations comparable to the year before. It was about almost a thousand more within that day.” said Scott Thompson, Park Manager at Aroostook State Park.

The official opening day for campers is May 15th. The staff has been undergoing last minute tasks to prepare for the campers!

“We’re getting our facility cleaned, ready for everybody to come in and enjoy. Hopefully enjoy a few nights of camping under the stars at Maine’s first state park.” added Thompson.

Thompson says the Aroostook State Park is unique.

“This park being so far off the beaten path in the State of Maine way northerly of most facilities, we in the past could accommodate a lot of people off the street, with COVID coming in people were looking for that opportunity to get out and enjoy life and that was one of those things. Anything outdoors became a busy spot so in the last two years we’ve had a lot of people coming in and camping.” continued Thompson.

Thompson says that with the forecasted influx of campers this summer, reservations are strongly recommended. To make a reservation visit campwithme.com..

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.