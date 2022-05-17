County First Responders Learn Tactical Emergency Casualty Care

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -First Responders throughout the County got a chance to experience a simulation based training to prepare them for providing Emergency Medical Care in a tactical environment. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard learns more about how this training could help in the most severe situations.

Carlo Laserna - Managing Partner, Dirigo Readiness Resources Group, LLC " TECC is Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Course, it is a 16 hour continuing education course for EMS providers, public safety professionals. and it basically teaches them how to prioritize medical care in a tactical environment, tactical situation”

Carlo Laserna is a Managing Partner for Dirigo Readiness Resources Group, a southern Maine based organization that provides tactical training to first responders and public safety professionals across New England. This past weekend, they were at the North Lakes Fire Department in Stockholm where First Responders from across the county gathered to learn about TECC.

Carlo " Our goal here is to train them in a different frame of mind with how to respond to tactical environments”

The training is a scenario based course, where first responders learned about the concepts behind, as well as got hands on training about how to provide Emergency Medical Care in a tactical situation, such as an active shooter threat.

Carlo " We’re gonna be teaching threat direct care or hot zone care where they’re going to be learning how to apply tourniquets, provide patient assessment, we’re also gonna learn some of the unique medical procedures that you can do in high threat situations”

Laserna says, just because Northern Maine is made up of rural environments, doesn’t mean we are 100 percent safe from these threats.

Carlo " It’s our hope that it actually doesn’t happen in our communities, but that shouldn’t stop us for preparing for something like this, for something like an active shooter event. Our goal is to prepare the communities and the professional first responders to respond to this. it may not happen in the course of their careers, but it could. Our goal is to make sure they’re prepared, they’re trained, and they can actually bring this training and this expertise to their communities and their public service professionals.”

The Course ended Sunday afternoon with a culmination event in which the first responders responded to a simulated active shooter event and put the skills they learned to the test. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.