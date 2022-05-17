Advertisement

Game Wardens Recover The Body Of Missing 78-Year-Old Man

By WAGM News
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MASARDIS, Maine (WAGM) -

After searching through the night, Maine Game Wardens located the body of a missing 78-year-old Masardis man earlier this morning.

Maine Game Wardens began searching for Donald Whipple, age 78 of Masardis, after he was reported missing at approximately 10:45 last night. Whipple had gone fishing on the Aroostook River in Masardis at about 7:00 pm last night, and when he did not return, his family searched for him, but when they were unable to locate him, they reported him missing.

Game Wardens were able to quickly locate his canoe, which was pulled up on shore, and it still had his fishing gear in it. Game Wardens started searching the river, the riverbanks, and the surrounding areas on foot and with K9 units, but after searching through the night, were unable to locate him.

At approximately 5:00 a.m., additional game wardens were called in and began searching, and at 7:30 a.m., game wardens launched an airboat to assist in searching the river. At approximately 9:40 a.m., the Warden Service Airboat Team located and recovered the body of Mr. Whipple in about 4 feet of water, 9/10ths of a mile downstream of where they found the canoe.

Whipple was taken to Stimson-Ouellette Funeral home in Ashland, and a State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death.  The death does not appear to be suspicious. The search included 12 Game Wardens, the use of Maine Warden Service Airboat, and Warden Service K-9′s

More information will be released when it becomes available.

