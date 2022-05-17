Pickup Strikes Building, Flips, Hits Another in Patten

PATTEN, Maine (WAGM) -

On May 17th at approximately 1234 hours, Everett Frenette was traveling west in a 2005 GMC Pickup.

Frenette reported that he believes he passed out at the wheel causing him to leave the roadway to the left.

Frenette went into the lot of 179 Houlton road, striking a tractor breaking the glass cab door, before striking a storage building causing the vehicle to flip and strike another storage building.

This ultimately damaged 5 storage containers.

Frenette sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Millinocket Regional Hospital by Patten Ambulance.

