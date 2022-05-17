Wear a Helmet: The Importance of Bike Safety

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With the beautiful weather we’ve had lately comes more bicycles on the road. News Source 8s Scott Maloney has more on road safety for both drivers and bicyclists.

As the old saying goes, a helmet on your head will keep you from a hospital bed! Chief Laurie Kelly of the Presque Isle Police Department agrees with that saying adding there are laws in place to keep people safe. “If you’re under 16 it’s required that you wear a helmet or if you’re under 16 or a passenger on a bicycle then you have to wear a helmet.” says Kelly.

And helmets aren’t the only way to stay safe on your bike. Andrew Bouchard, owner of Bike, Board & Ski says there are things you can do to make sure your bike is safe to ride. “It’s a good thing to check your bike over to make sure that your bike is safe. Check the air pressure on it, check to make sure your breaks work. Double check to make sure everything is tight; the wheels are on good. It’s not a bad thing to take it to a local bike shop or to someone who knows the mechanics of the bicycle and check it over for you to do a safety check and tune up if needed.” says Bouchard.

Hand signals can also help keep riders safe, so Chief Kelly recommends you know them before you take your ride.

“So the turning signals are basically whichever way you’re turning straight out so your right would be your right arm straight out, your left would be your left arm straight out. Stop is either arm, usually your right hand is out and up. Slow down is out to your side and down, you can also motion for people to go by.” continued Chief Kelly. In addition to hand signals, there are other rules of the road to follow. “Bicycles are supposed to follow the same rules of the road as a motor vehicle. So they’re supposed to go the same way as traffic, stay as a far right as possible unless they’re overtaking another bicycle or avoiding potholes or something stationary.” continued Kelly.

And while you are no longer legally required to wear a helmet after the age of 16, both Chief Kelly and Bouchard recommend everyone wear them. A good helmet could save your life.

