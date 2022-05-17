PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. After cooler temperatures over the past few days, we’re only looking at temperatures continuing to drop both today and tomorrow. While high temperatures today will be right around average for this time of year, tomorrow we’re looking at temperatures a good 5 to 10 degrees below average. The good news is that the cold air is short-lived, as we will see a return to warmer temperatures towards the end of the work week. This also looks to bring the chance for some more unsettled weather.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour shows the rain as it continues to push north during the morning hours. This will eventually taper off to just some scattered shower activity heading into the afternoon hours. It’s during this time that any breaks in the clouds could cause additional showers and storms to fire up, but at this point we look to remain mostly cloudy, keeping the threat very minimal. The shower activity becomes more isolated heading into the overnight hours, and with the clouds hanging on, temperatures won’t be able to fall back as much as they would otherwise. High temperatures today make it into the mid 60s by this afternoon. In places that could see some peaks of sun, we might have to add a couple more degrees onto these highs, but at this point I think the majority of us that remain mostly cloudy make it into the mid 60s. Southwesterly winds will also be helping to keep temperatures on the relative warm side through the afternoon.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For the latest look at the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.