PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. We had a gloomy day yesterday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers around. While some spots did see some peaks of sunshine, that was the exception and not the rule. Heading into the day today, we’re waking up with clouds and scattered showers across the region. This will lead to clearing skies as we head throughout the day today thanks to northwesterly winds that look to be gusty throughout the afternoon. We could see a few clouds move in during the overnight hours, otherwise we’ll cool off quite a bit heading into tomorrow. That leads to a nice start to the day tomorrow, before more clouds and showers filter in, mainly for southern areas, during the afternoon hours.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

One of the other big stories today will be the wind. We’re looking at wind gusts upwards of 30 mph throughout the day today from the northwest. It’s this air flow that continues to keep the cold air in place throughout the day, which is why although we’ll see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon hours, it won’t do much to help warm temperatures up across the region. Hour by hour throughout the day shows the shower chances quickly tapering off over the next couple of hours. We’ll then begin to see a clearing trend across the region as clouds move out from west to east by the afternoon. We’ll remain on the clear side heading into the evening and overnight, before a few clouds move into the area after midnight. High temperatures today make it up into the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon. While the sun will help if you can find shelter from the wind, it won’t do you much good if you have to be out in the wind, with it gusting upwards of 35 mph.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For the latest look at the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Wednesday!

