PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

Overall, it was a cooler feeling day today with wind gusts reaching 40 mph across the region. We started off with the clouds, before widespread clearing brought in sunny skies for the afternoon.

Tonight we hold onto the clear skies, and along with that, winds will begin to calm - allowing temperatures to drop off into the early AM.

Expect overnight lows to dip down close to the freezing mark, with a few of the typical low-lying locations seeing below-freezing readings into first-thing tomorrow morning.

Then, Thursday brings a generally sunny day to start, before clouds increase during the afternoon. A low pressure system lifting northeastward mainly impacts Downstate and Downeast regions tomorrow. But a few isolated showers are expected in southeastern zones by late tomorrow afternoon and evening. Central and northern locations right now are anticipated to stay relatively dry.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

