PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

Heavier rain from last night, led to scattered off-and-on rain showers throughout the day today. We’re still seeing spot showers out there tonight, with drier conditions expected into Wednesday.

After lingering clouds for tomorrow morning, plenty of sunshine returns by midday into the afternoon. Wednesday though, will feature a cooler feel with temperatures only in the mid-to-upper 50s under windy conditions.

Then slowly temps are on the rise through the end of the week - with another quick round of rain showers for Thursday PM, before we see quieter weather for the end of the work week.

Next weekend then ushers back in a warmer feel, with temperatures expected to climb into the upper-70s and lower-80s.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

