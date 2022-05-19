PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. As we approach the end of the work week, we’re looking at temperatures improving heading into Friday as winds continue out of the south. This flow of warm air will bring with it a weak low pressure system tracking to the south of our region during the day today. This will bring some clouds back into the region during the afternoon, with some isolated showers possible. However it looks like the bulk of the rain shower activity passes to the south of us during the evening hours and heading into the overnight. While we don’t clear out completely during the day Friday, I think a mixture of sunshine and clouds will lead to another nice day. Temperatures are expected to be back into the mid 60s, but southerly winds will continue to help warm air flow into the region.

As you head out the door today, the time to get outside and enjoy it will be during the morning hours, as temperatures climb into the 60s heading into the afternoon, clouds will be on the increase as well as the chances for showers, however I think the majority of us stay dry heading throughout the day today. High temperatures today are expected to be in the lower to mid 60s. This is right where we should be for this time of year, so today should have a very seasonable feel. Southerly winds will be on the lighter side throughout the day, but they’re responsible for keeping the warm air in place during the afternoon as the cloud cover increases.

We’re looking at a decent day on the way for tomorrow with a mix of sunshine and clouds. For more details, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Thursday!

