PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -An Early Morning Single Vehicle Accident in Hamlin Sends One Person to the Hospital.

According to the Van Buren Fire Department, Shortly after midnight on Friday, Fire and EMS Crews responded to the area of 148 Hamlin road in Hamlin to the report of a vehicle accident with possible entrapment, and a car showing signs of smoke.

The car hit the guardrail and cracked the utility pole before ending up on it’s side. The driver escaped without any serious injuries and was transported to Cary Medical Center.

