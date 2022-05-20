Advertisement

Early Morning Single Vehicle Accident in Hamlin Sends One Person to the Hospital

An early morning single vehicle accident in Hamlin sends one person to the hospital
An early morning single vehicle accident in Hamlin sends one person to the hospital(Van Buren Fire Department)
By WAGM News
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -An Early Morning Single Vehicle Accident in Hamlin Sends One Person to the Hospital.

According to the Van Buren Fire Department, Shortly after midnight on Friday, Fire and EMS Crews responded to the area of 148 Hamlin road in Hamlin to the report of a vehicle accident with possible entrapment, and a car showing signs of smoke.

The car hit the guardrail and cracked the utility pole before ending up on it’s side. The driver escaped without any serious injuries and was transported to Cary Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 70-year-old Alonzo Peritore is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and...
School bus monitor accused of choking 7-year-old student
A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
Vet Banner
Presque Isle Honors Military Veterans with Banners
Whipple Search Airboat Team.
Game Wardens Recover The Body Of Missing 78-Year-Old Man
The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.
Students invent edible tortilla tape to hold food inside wraps

Latest News

FDA Approves Boosters 5 to 11
FDA Approves Booster Doses for Kids Aged 5 - 11
FDA Approves Boosters 5 to 11
FDA Approves Boosters 5 to 11
Graduation and Retirement
Graduation and Retirement
Sen Collins on Sweden, Finland
Sen. Collins visits Sweden, Finland ahead of NATO Application