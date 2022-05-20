FDA Approves Booster Doses for Kids Aged 5 - 11

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The FDA recently announced it has authorized a single booster dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The FDA authorized the first initial doses for this age group back in late October, meaning those who received the vaccine when it first became available, may be due for a booster. According to the Maine CDC Covid-19 Vaccination Dashboard, nearly 33% of children ages 5 to 11 are currently vaccinated. Doctor Regen Gallagher, Chief Medical Officer of Cary Medical Center says it’s okay to ask questions when it comes to the decision to have your child vaccinated or boosted.

“They have to be five months out from the completion of their second dose. If you’re questioning whether this is really something you should do for your child or not, as always that’s a conversation between you and your child’s physician, you don’t have to make these decisions in isolation, the medical community is more than happy to help and to give you their thoughts and recommendations that are specific to your particular circumstance.”

Gallagher says that the booster must receive CDC recommendation before any doses are administered, adding that some facilities may also await Maine CDC recommendation. She adds that if the US CDC makes a recommendation this week, booster doses could be available for children as early as Monday.

