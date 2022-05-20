Sen. Collins visits Sweden, Finland ahead of NATO Application

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Two Neutral Countries, Sweden and Finland, have applied for membership to NATO citing growing security threats following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Senator Susan Collins recently visited both counties, meeting with their respective prime ministers, stating she found it ironic that Putin’s Anti-NATO strategy was having the opposite effect in Europe.

“He was trying to prevent Ukraine from getting too close to the west and instead he has produced the opposite effect where two neutral countries, Finland and Sweden, are now embracing the defensive alliance of the west. Keep in mind that Sweden has been neutral for 200 years, but as the Swedish Prime mister told me, February 24th, the day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine changed everything for them. Similarly we met with the Finnish Prime minister and president and they share 835 miles of border with the Russians, so I think their eyes have been opened to the threat.”

There are still several steps in the accession process before the countries can officially be welcomed into NATO. These steps are expected to be completed in the coming weeks with NATO ratifying their applications. Russia stated earlier this week that the two countries joining NATO would “certainly provoke our response,”.

