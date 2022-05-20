Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. While we’re not looking at a terrible day, it’s not looking like the best of days either. A mix of sunshine and clouds is expected throughout the day as a weak area of low pressure continues to sit to our south. While this doesn’t look to bring the rain shower activity to the area during the day today, another low pressure system situated further to our west will be making its way into our region as we head throughout the weekend, bringing with it both warm and humid air, as well as the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Going throughout the day today, I think we’ll mainly just see a mixture of sunshine and clouds. I don’t think the day will be completely cloudy, but I also think our chances for sunshine aren’t as good. The best chance to see the sun will be closer towards the afternoon and evening hours, resulting in a nice end to the day today. Clouds will begin to increase heading into the overnight hours, with temperatures falling back into the lower to mid 50s, the cloud cover will work in our favor to keep temperatures on the warm side. High temperatures today climb up into the lower to mid 60s. If some areas see more sunshine than others, they’ll have a better chance of climbing up into the mid and possibly even upper 60s. Southerly winds will continue to stream in the warmer air to the region.

