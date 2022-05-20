Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

We saw sun to start today, with increasing clouds through the afternoon - and nice, seasonable 60s for our daytime highs. Tonight a few passing showers in Southeastern zones are on the isolated side, due to a low that passes off to our south.

Friday brings a quiet day under a mixture of sun & clouds, and very pleasant temperatures once again.

Then, the upcoming weekend gets a little more active - with rain and storms likely for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon/evening. Saturday PM has the potential to see a few stronger cells, with heavier downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. While Sunday PM, could feature the possibility of severe weather, as a passing front leads to increased instability, and the likelihood of frequent lightning, heavy downpours, stronger winds, and the potential for small hail.

For both weekend days, you’re going to want to stay sky- and weather-aware. And for the latest details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. Hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 70-year-old Alonzo Peritore is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and...
School bus monitor accused of choking 7-year-old student
A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
Whipple Search Airboat Team.
Game Wardens Recover The Body Of Missing 78-Year-Old Man
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone
.
Pickup Strikes Building, Flips, Hits Another in Patten

Latest News

Weather on the Web Thursday, May 19th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web 5-19-22 AM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web