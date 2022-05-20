PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

We saw sun to start today, with increasing clouds through the afternoon - and nice, seasonable 60s for our daytime highs. Tonight a few passing showers in Southeastern zones are on the isolated side, due to a low that passes off to our south.

Friday brings a quiet day under a mixture of sun & clouds, and very pleasant temperatures once again.

Then, the upcoming weekend gets a little more active - with rain and storms likely for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon/evening. Saturday PM has the potential to see a few stronger cells, with heavier downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. While Sunday PM, could feature the possibility of severe weather, as a passing front leads to increased instability, and the likelihood of frequent lightning, heavy downpours, stronger winds, and the potential for small hail.

For both weekend days, you’re going to want to stay sky- and weather-aware. And for the latest details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. Hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

