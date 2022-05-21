PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

We saw clouds to start today, with sunshine popping out through the afternoon and evening. It’ll be a quieter overnight - before active weather fires up into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday afternoons/evenings both feature the likelihood of stronger to potentially severe storms**. The Storm Prediction Center has our region under Cat. 1 Marginal risk and Cat. 2 Slight risk for thunderstorm cells to turn on the severe side - with isolated to scattered coverage across the viewing area.

With the occurrence of severe weather, anticipate widespread frequent lightning, heavier downpours, stronger to potentially damaging wind gusts, and small to medium-sized hail.

From model guidance, storms look to develop and push from west to east beginning around 2/3pm in the afternoon and last until after the late evening hours, after the loss of daytime heating.

It is definitely a weekend to stay both sky- and weather-aware, especially if you’re headed outdoors for any of the numerous weekend events occurring Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll provide the latest updates throughout the weekend, and make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for details on the weekend forecast. Hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

