Silver Alert Issued for Aroostook County Woman

Silver Alert
Silver Alert(Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office)
By WAGM News
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Maine State Police :

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Joan Loendorf of Hammond. Loendorf was last seen Saturday, May 2022 at approximately 7:00 p.m. walking away from her home at 1374 B Road in Hammond. Her direction of travel is unknown.

Loendorf is a white female, 5′8″, 150 lbs. with white hair and black eyes. Loendorf who suffers from dementia was last seen wearing a lime green coat and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Joan Loendorf or has information should call 911 or the Aroostook County SO.

