PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. After a bust in terms of severe weather this weekend, we will have a nicer start to the week in store. High pressure is beginning to build in from the west. As it does so, we’ll see the clouds continue to break up, leading to a nice afternoon. The downside to high pressure building in is that it’s also bringing northwesterly winds and colder air with it. High temperatures this afternoon will struggle to make it out of the 50s this afternoon even with the sunshine thanks to the colder air streaming in from Canada. The colder air moving in as well as the clear skies expected during the overnight hours could lead to some patchy frost heading into tomorrow morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

As you head out the door today, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will certainly have a cooler feel to them as northwesterly winds continue to bring the cooler air into the county. We’re still looking at temperatures holding in the mid and upper 40s through the mid morning hours, this will result in high temperatures by this afternoon struggling to make it into the mid 50s for a lot of spots. Again northwesterly winds will continue to add to the cooler feel to the air throughout the day today. With the clear skies and lighter winds expected through the overnight hours, temperatures will be falling back close to the freezing mark, if not below it. This leads to the concern of patchy frost in some portions of the county. Because of this, the national weather service has issued a frost advisory for the central part of the county through 6 am Tuesday due to the risk for frost during the overnight hours. Make sure to bring in any plants that you can, or cover the ones that you can’t to try to prevent the frost from freezing them.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Check out the latest Weather on the Web Video Forecast where I also talk about what happened with the severe weather threat this past weekend. Enjoy your Monday!

