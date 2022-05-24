Caribou Special Athletes get support from the community

CARIBOU Maine (WAGM) - Special Athletes in RSU 39 were able to get out and compete today

Caribou decided to hold this event after the Spring games were postponed because of COVID Concerns.

Lori Scovil:” We decided to do this because the spring games not happening this year. The kids really enjoy that and some of the kids on our bus ride home said this was the best day of their life. We didn’t want them to lose out on that so we decided we would plan for an event for RSU 39 students.”

The High School track was a busy place as over 100 Athletes from Caribou schools took part in a special athletic competition. The athletes were competing in the traditional Special Olympic events. Scovil says that this event received a lot of support from the community. .Law Enforcement members were there to hand out medals. Volunteers from the Student body were there to lend a hand and cheer on the athletes. Caribou Tech Center students were also involved in making the event a success.

Scovil:” Mr. Conroy our Caribou Tech Center Director has been fabulous and our welding class made medals and all of the athletes are getting an actual medal that was made by them. our EMT Class is actually out here patrolling the grounds with first aid kids as well as volunteering. They are here to lend a hand if anyone needs a band aid. This has been a school wide RSU wide event

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.