Advertisement

FBI investigating assassination plot against George W. Bush, reports say

Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker...
Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker Cup golf tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., Friday, May 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Court documents show the FBI is investigating an alleged plot to assassinate former President George W. Bush, according to multiple reports.

CNN reported Shihab Ahmed Shihab, an Iraqi national, entered the U.S. in September 2020, and the FBI requested a search warrant for his phone records. The FBI stated in the documents it believes he wanted to smuggle people into the country to kill Bush, and he allegedly went to Dallas to conduct surveillance on the former president’s home, NBC News stated.

Shibab is in custody. The FBI stated in the search warrant application that it is considering charges of threats against a former president, material support to ISIS and visa fraud.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says
Silver Alert
Missing Aroostook County Woman Found Safe
An early morning single vehicle accident in Hamlin sends one person to the hospital
Early Morning Single Vehicle Accident in Hamlin Sends One Person to the Hospital
Biebs Brew will be available in the U.S. and Canada on June 6.
Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons team up with ‘Biebs Brew’

Latest News

A man stands on a crowded Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Monday, May 23, 2022. A COVID surge is...
Pandemic-weary Americans plan for summer despite COVID surge
The police department tweeted a photo of 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, the suspect in a fatal...
Suspect surrenders in fatal New York City subway shooting
FILE - Fort Bragg shown, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission is...
Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Lecture at...
US to end Russia’s ability to pay international investors
A teen from Milwaukee drowns in Lake Michigan as officials warn of lifeguard shortage in the...
Milwaukee teen drowns; officials warn of lifeguard shortage