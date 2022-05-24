Houlton/GHCA and Presque Isle capture County titles

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Results have been tabulated and the Presque Isle boys and Houlton/GHCA girls captured the County track and Field titles.

Freshman Even Durepo of Caribou won the Emory Plourde trophy. He won four events and ended with 40 points. Malachi Cummings of Presque Isle was second with three wins and Michael Cyr of Caribou was third.

There were a couple of County records set. Xavier McAtee of Presque Isle set a new discus record of 141 feet and 1 inch, Jonah Roy of Presque isle set a new pole vault record of 12 feet 2 inches.

On the girl’s side. Houlton/GHCA picked up the team title with 177 points, Presque Isle was second with 171 and Fort Kent ended up third.

Freshman Teanne Ewings won the Howard Lello High Point trophy. She won all four events she competed in and set a new County recored in the 1600 finishing in 5 minutes and 19.95 seconds.

Anna Jandreau of Presque Isle won three events and finished second in points with 36, Ariana Ardell of Houlton/GHCA was third.

