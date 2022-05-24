Advertisement

Houlton/GHCA and Presque Isle capture County titles

Three County records were broken
By Rene Cloukey
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Results have been tabulated and the Presque Isle boys and Houlton/GHCA girls captured the County track and Field titles.

Freshman Even Durepo of Caribou won the Emory Plourde trophy. He won four events and ended with 40 points. Malachi Cummings of Presque Isle was second with three wins and Michael Cyr of Caribou was third.

There were a couple of County records set. Xavier McAtee of Presque Isle set a new discus record of 141 feet and 1 inch, Jonah Roy of Presque isle set a new pole vault record of 12 feet 2 inches.

On the girl’s side. Houlton/GHCA picked up the team title with 177 points, Presque Isle was second with 171 and Fort Kent ended up third.

Freshman Teanne Ewings won the Howard Lello High Point trophy. She won all four events she competed in and set a new County recored in the 1600 finishing in 5 minutes and 19.95 seconds.

Anna Jandreau of Presque Isle won three events and finished second in points with 36, Ariana Ardell of Houlton/GHCA was third.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says
Silver Alert
Missing Aroostook County Woman Found Safe
An early morning single vehicle accident in Hamlin sends one person to the hospital
Early Morning Single Vehicle Accident in Hamlin Sends One Person to the Hospital
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web

Latest News

Caribou Special Athletes get support from their community as they compete for medals.
Caribou Special Athletes get support from the community
The County Special Olympics Spring Games was postponed because of the number of COVID cases in...
Special Athletics Competition
Seth Dorr graduated from Hodgdon and has been a teacher there since graduating from UMPI. He...
Seth Dorr is excited to become Hodgdon’s Athletic Director
Playing for Libby Kathadin cougars softball team
Katahdin’s Softball Team Honors Libby Grass In Game on Wednesday