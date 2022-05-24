Madawaska High School Weather Station

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The weather in Aroostook County is unpredictable. One recent improvement at Madawaska High School may help deal with that problem. Lucas Michaud of Madawaska station W-O-W-L brings us the story.

Residents of Northern Maine are well aware of the importance of monitoring the weather. And the recent improvements at Madawaska High School should help make that easier for everyone. The weather station at Madawaska High School is an important device to keep local residents and farmers updated on the weather. We caught up with Mr. Vanier, the Madawaska High School technology coordinator, to find out more about the newly upgraded station And what type of information it provides.

Vanier says, “The former one that came in in 2008 had some sort of electrical failure over the winter and once the ice came in and got everything settled, it took a while for us to get in and remove the footings around the equipment.”

According to Mr. Vanier the system works as follows. Works to also monitor lighting strikes.

Vanier says, “It triangulates the position of a lightning strike between the distance between the three points. And then it tells them exactly where the lightning is and where it’s moving and things like that.”

He also detailed another important aspect of the system.

The benefits of the station are that we are getting authentic readings right from the middle of the valley. There is a weather station that is up at the airport in Frenchville, but that’s on the other side of the valley itself.” says Vanier.

If you are interested in accessing the new weather station, go to Madawaskaschools.org/weather to see the new weather information.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.