Advertisement

Search continues for Texas woman accused in cyclist’s death

A manhunt is underway in the suspected murder of a professional cyclist. (CNN, KEYE, Derek Betcher for Belgian Waffle Ride/Instagram, Red Bull, Getty Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The search is continuing for a Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin.

Authorities issued a murder warrant last week for 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Wilson was a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer, and the 25-year-old Vermont native was in Austin for a cycling event at the time of her death.

An affidavit says Wilson previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend and that Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance footage outside the home where Wilson was killed.

Authorities say Armstrong last spoke with police on May 13.

Her father, Michael Armstrong, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he doesn’t believe that his daughter could have killed Wilson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says
Silver Alert
Missing Aroostook County Woman Found Safe
An early morning single vehicle accident in Hamlin sends one person to the hospital
Early Morning Single Vehicle Accident in Hamlin Sends One Person to the Hospital
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web

Latest News

FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
GOP takes Oz’s side in Pa. Senate race vote-counting lawsuit
AAA estimates that 39.2 million people will be traveling this weekend.
39 million Americans expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend
Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and...
Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts
Two brothers were arguing over a T-shirt when a little girl was shot and killed.
Toddler killed amid family dispute, police say