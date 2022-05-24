Advertisement

Texas school district locked down amid reports of shooter

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Robb Elementary has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available.

The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an “active police scene.”

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

