Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. We have a decent day in store for the day today with sunshine to start the day this morning. It’s not until we get to lunch time that some cloud cover begins to stream into the area. This will help to keep temperatures a bit cooler heading into this afternoon, but overall it still looks to be a nice day outside. With the cloud cover sticking around for the first part of the overnight, it helps to keep temperatures above freezing, with lows expected to fall back into the lower 40s. Wednesday overall looks to be the better day with sunshine present throughout the day. Temperatures are also expected to be a bit warmer that day with highs expected to climb into the lower to mid 70s. The nice weather sadly comes to an end heading towards the end of the week and into the weekend, as rain shower chances return to the forecast for Thursday, Friday, and continuing into Saturday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going throughout the day today, expect plenty of sunshine during the morning hours. Overall it looks to be a great start to the day even though we will be on the cold side. Heading into the late morning and early afternoon is when we’ll begin to see the cloud cover move into the county. This will impair any additional warming during the afternoon hours, which is why we’ll be sitting in the low 60s by lunch time, but only manage the mid 60s through the afternoon. Like I said, high temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid 60s by the afternoon hours. Some spots through the southern part of the county could be pushing the upper 60s, but I think the mid 60s will do it for most spots with the heating from the sun being lost during the afternoon due to cloud cover. The good news about today is that northerly winds will be light throughout the day, which is quite the difference compared to what we had yesterday.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Tuesday!

