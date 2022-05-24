Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

After our stormy weekend, we cleared out today with high pressure beginning to build in from the west. Our slightly cooler afternoon highs, will be the trend moving forward this evening - with a chilly start to the day in store for your Tuesday.

NWS Caribou has issued Frost Advisories for Central & Southeast Aroostook effective 2:00am Tuesday through 6:00am. Projected overnight lows will see many locations dipping down to the freezing mark, and a few of the typical low-lying spots could reach upper-20s.

Make sure to take precautions to bring in, or cover up any sensitive plants or vegetation that may be prone to frost damage.

Then, we’ll see plenty of sun to start off the day tomorrow, followed by a few afternoon clouds and daytime highs in the mid-60s. A warm, but quiet day is on tap for Wednesday under mostly sunny skies, before rain chances increase through the end of the week.

