Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. We have a nice day in store for the day today as high pressure builds overhead. This will lead to another day with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures thanks to the lighter winds. We do have a slightly more organized storm system back to our west. That will be making its way to the north and west of us during the day tomorrow, bringing a warm front through the region during the afternoon and evening hours. This warm front will likely lead to scattered showers and possibly some heavier embedded downpours heading into the overnight hours before eventually tapering off before Friday morning. Friday looks to be a similar day at this point with the main difference being a cold front will be making its way through the region instead of a warm front.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Heading throughout the day today, expect plenty of sunshine to be around. Temperatures will already be in the lower 50s by 8am this morning, and will only continue to climb throughout the day. By lunchtime we’ll be looking at temperatures in the mid 60s, and we’ll eventually make it into the mid to possibly upper 70s by the late afternoon and early evening. Hour by hour shows the clear skies throughout the day today. There may be a few high thin clouds about as we head into the afternoon, but the nice weather along with the warmer temperatures are certainly welcome as we get closer to summer. High temperatures today climb up into the lower 70s for a lot of spots. Westerly winds will continue to be on the lighter side throughout the day, only helping temperatures to warm up even more by the afternoon. It’s definitely a day you’ll want the sunglasses as the sunshine will be out in full force throughout the day.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

