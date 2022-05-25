Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

It was a chilly and frosty start to the day, with a number of locations across the region dipping down below-freezing. Estcourt Station came in as the cold spot, with a low of 24-degrees!

Then, we saw plenty of sunshine through the first half of the day - with a few high clouds building in by the afternoon. Overall though, it was a pleasant day with seasonable temps in the mid-to-lower 60s.

Tomorrow also sees the return of plenty of sunshine, as high pressure holds in place. It’ll also be a warmer feeling day, with daytime highs projected in the 70s.

Then, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday usher in increased rain chances, with quieter and drier conditions expected for the second half of Memorial Day weekend.

For the latest on the forecast, and to also receive additional details released by NOAA on the upcoming 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

