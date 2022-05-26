Silver Alert Issued For Missing Mars Hill Man

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Maine Warden Service, 75-year-old Stillman Miller of Mars Hill was last seen Thursday, May 26, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m. when he walked into the woods behind his home at 252 Presque Isle Rd. in Mars Hill.

Miller is a white male, 5′7″, 200 lbs. with gray hair and blue4 eyes. Miller who suffers from dementia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and white shoes. The color of his shirt is unknown.

Anyone who sees Stillman Miller or has information should call 911 or the Maine Warden Service at 1-800-924-2261.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.