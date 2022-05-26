Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and Happy Thursday. We have a high pressure system sitting to our south and east and that is what brought us nice weather as we headed throughout the daytime yesterday. You can see back off to our west, we have a low pressure system which is pretty unorganized at this point. That will be making its way into our region for the daytime today and continuing on into the day on Friday, bringing with it the chance for showers mainly during the afternoon hours. Friday looks to bring the better chance for some more showers and possibly some thunderstorms as well.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the day time today, we’ll climb up into the lower 50s by eight o’clock with cloudy skies remaining throughout the region. By noon time we’ll be looking at temperatures in the mid 60s. That’s thanks to the south southeasterly wind bringing in the warmer air. We actually hit our high temperatures close to the middle of the day since we don’t see much sunshine. We’ll be falling back into the upper 50s as we head towards the evening with rain showers moving into the region. We’ll still be under mainly cloudy skies as late as 11 o’clock with showers just beginning to approach Western Aroostook County as we get towards lunchtime. It’s not until early afternoon that we see the showers move into the county and they’ll quickly spread their way east as we head throughout the afternoon. Some of these showers will be heavy at times as they continue to push their way east but it looks like the heaviest of the showers will be further north with more scattered activity as you make your way further south through the county. The shower activity continues on through Thursday night before tapering off to scattered activity during the early morning hours of Friday. High temperatures today make it up into the mid 60s for pretty much everyone thanks to the cloud cover in the shower activity moving into the region will struggle to make it into those mid 60s. But the southerly wind that we see throughout the day will certainly help us in the temperature department.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details in timing out the rainfall over the next several days, check out the latest Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Thursday!

