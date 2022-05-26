PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

It was a sunny and warmer feeling day today! Afternoon highs got above-average, seeing upper-60s and lower-70s. And it’s still on the milder side out there this evening.

We take a break from our quieter weather stretch, with rain chances increasing through the end of the week. Midday tomorrow, brings in scattered light to steady rain showers for Central and Northern zones - while Southeastern portions of the viewing area stay dry the longest during the day.

For Thursday, most of us get-in on rain totals between 0.10-0.50″-inch -- with over an inch of rain anticipated in several locations over the next 48 hours.

Soggy conditions last through Friday and even into the start of the Memorial Day weekend. Then Sunday and Memorial Day Monday itself, experience drier conditions under a mixture of sun & clouds.

We stay seasonable and mild moving ahead with our temps. And another round of mid-to-upper 70s is expected headed into next week.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.