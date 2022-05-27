PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With Memorial Day approaching the Click It or Ticket campaign has begun. The click it or ticket campaign traces its origins to 1993 as a state-wide campaign in North Carolina. It’s now a national campaign.

“It’s a detail running from May 23rd to June 5th and what it does is allow us to have some extra funding to create more patrols specifically citing or looking for seatbelt violators. First offense is eighty-five dollars, second offense is one hundred seventy five dollars, third offense is three hundred and twenty five dollars.” said Sergeant Jeffrey Clark of the Maine State Police.

Sergeant Clark says pulling people over who are not wearing seatbelts is a daily occurrence, adding this campaign helps with awareness.

“It’s nice to have it every year cause it keeps coming back the same (time of) year and reminds people to wear it.” added Clark. Sergeant Clark says in his 22 years of service with the Maine State Police, he has seen many seriously injured or worse due to not wearing a seatbelt. “I’ve showed up at scenes where people have been ejected from vehicles, through the windshield or whatnot and they didn’t survive the crash. Your survivability rate decreases substantially without wearing a seatbelt and to add to that if you get ejected from a vehicle the injuries are pretty severe. Moose is a bad one to hit without a seat belt obviously because they fall on top of the car. I think the main thing is swerving to avoid them and losing control which causes a lot of issues if you’re not wearing a seatbelt.” continued Clark. Sergeant Clark says by simply wearing a seatbelt you could avoid making a serious accident into a fatal one.

