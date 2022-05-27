Community Comes Together To Celebrating Older Americans Month

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Agency on Aging celebrated Older American Month today with its’ first Community Hot Dog Roast.

“I haven’t had any hotdogs yet this season so I’m going to have my first hot dog of the season. I hope they have red ones because they’re my favorite.” said Gail McPherson. McPherson is one of several people lined up for a hot dog to celebrate Older American Month with the Aroostook Agency on Aging. Older American Month is celebrated every May. While the hot dog roast was supposed to start at 11, the line was so long, they had to start early. “We’re getting hotdogs, free packages, bags always need at Wal Mart and we’re just going to enjoy the day and have a hot dog and some chips and probably just enjoy the rest of the day.” continued McPherson.

“It has been very nice, it has been very fun! I understand that they had a large crowd early on around 10:30 so that’s always fun, they had some high school students I understand, they came for lunch so it’s for anybody.” added Kelley Fitzpatrick, Manager of Nutrition Service at the Aroostook Agency on Aging.

“This is our very first community hot dog roast and we want it to be a tremendous success and we can’t do that without you.” said Mark Putnam, Communications Manager at the Aroostook Agency on Aging. This is the final event in a month full of events. “Bringing the public in, getting to know them and having them get to know us a little bit about what we do here at the agency and we’re excited to celebrate with the whole community.” added Joy Barresi Saucier, the Executive Director of the Aroostook Agency on Aging.

“I oversee volunteers and I work alongside the most amazing people who just want to give time, and their heart and their skills to make sure our older citizens in the community are served and have what they need. A lot of our older Americans and citizens here in the county don’t have folks in their lives and they like to have people who can give them companionship maybe help them in their homes and to be there maybe to help with food security.” said Sherry Beaulieu, the Volunteer Services Manager at the Aroostook Agency on Aging. “We love to be out in the community, be able to share what different resources we have available at the Agency and again just be able to let people know that we’re here and the door is always open.” added Fitzpatrick.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.