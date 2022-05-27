Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery Looking to Install Bronze Battle Cross

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery is looking at installing a new memorial to honor fallen veterans. Brian Bouchard has the story.

Roger Felix – Committee Member, Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the image of the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery, it’s been identified as one of the top cemeteries as far as visuals and a sanctuary for veterans to come and visit heroes of the past”

The Northern Maine Cemetery Committee has started planning a new addition to the cemetery, a 7 foot tall, bronze Fallen Soldier Battle Cross. The Battle Cross is a time honored military memorial that symbolizes the honor, service and sacrifice of soldiers killed in battle. Roger Felix, who is on the Cemetery Committee says just like the Walls of Honor and Avenue of Flags, this memorial will further highlight the sacrifices of the fallen.

Roger Felix – Committee Member, Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery

“The whole goal of the cemetery is to honor the fallen heroes and what better tribute than to have a battlefield cross to identify it and to have a standout symbol besides just a headstone, a memorial, something that sticks out that people can come and bring attention to the cemetery, not as a tourist attraction but as a way to get more people in there because these are the best of the best of us that have sacrificed and lets pay tribute to them any way we can”

Felix went on to say that the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery is asking for donations and will be holding a telethon, Friday, May 27th to help secure the 20,000 dollars to commission the sculpture.

Roger Felix – Committee Member, Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery

“What better way than to get the community involved, so we’re going to do a little telethon, and there’s no small donation that doesn’t help, every penny that we get from this is going to go towards it”

Felix says they anticipate it will probably take a year before the Battle Cross is installed in the cemetery, but he hopes the memorial will further enhance the cemetery and honor the sacrifices of Aroostook Counties veterans.

Roger Felix – Committee Member, Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery

“It’s one step away from Arlington in my view, when I look at Maine, this is our little Arlington Cemetery. It should fill peoples hearts up with joy when they come through there knowing that our heroes are taken care of, even after their gone”

Felix says if you wish to donate, you can call the number on your screen Friday, May 27th from 6AM to Noon, or reach out to the Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery, a link to their website will be available on WAGMTV.com

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

