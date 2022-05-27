Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. We have a messy weather day in store heading throughout the day today as a low pressure system continues to push its way into the region. This will bring with it multiple chances for showers during the day, with the possibility for some thunderstorms heading into the afternoon and evening. As we head throughout the overnight hours tonight, showers will taper off heading into the early morning hours of Saturday, before another line of showers and storms moves through Saturday afternoon. That is associated with a cold front, which will bring cooler and drier air into the region for the day Sunday. Sunday looks to be the pick day of the weekend as an area of high pressure briefly builds in for the day.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the day today shows the first round of rain showers tapering over the next hour or two. We’ll then see another round of showers looking to move into the region during the mid morning hours. As this second round wraps up from southwest to northeast during the late morning and early afternoon, we’ll have to watch for breaks in the clouds. Any sunshine that makes an appearance during this time will lead to additional instability and thunderstorm chances heading into the afternoon. This computer model shows a couple of breaks in the clouds, and therefore has showers and thunderstorms firing up over parts of western Aroostook first just after supper time. The line will continue to push its way east during the evening hours, bringing with it showers and heavy downpours to the county during the late evening and overnight hours tonight. As we get closer to midnight, the thunderstorms will begin to weaken, resulting in just a line of showers moving through the county heading into tomorrow morning.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The next 7 days show the nice day shaping up for the second half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies expected Sunday. I had to bring the shower chances back into forecast for memorial day, but at this point they look to hold off until the afternoon hours. Tuesday will see a continued chance for scattered showers as we get into an unsettled pattern heading into the middle of next week. While things are looking okay during the day, we’ll still see the chance for scattered showers during the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain right around, if not a couple of degrees below average for this time of year heading into the middle of next week.

7 Day Forecast (WAGM-TV)

For a more detailed timeline of the precipitation, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

