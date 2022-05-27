Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

Light to steady rain showers have been coming down throughout the afternoon and evening hours. And, this triggers a soggy stretch over the coming days, for both Friday and into Saturday.

The bulk of the consistent rain has been situated for central and northern zones - which is where we’re likely to pick up the higher-end amounts over the next 48 hours.

Off-and-on scattered rain showers continue throughout much of the day tomorrow - with a few dry patches occurring as well.

Then, ahead of a passing cold front for Saturday, we’re likely to see localized heavier rain showers, along with scattered storms rolling through - and coming to an end by later on Saturday night.

Expected rain totals through Saturday, will see some northern locations picking up amounts between 2.00-3.00″inches. while central through southern zones are likely to range between 1.00-2.00″-inches.

