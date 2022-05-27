What Would An Active Shooter Response Look Like in Aroostook County Schools?

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -With this week’s shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Many parents wonder about the security procedures at their local schools. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with one district to learn about the plans in place for County Schools.

On the heels of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde Texas, RSU 39 School Resource Officer Kevin St. Peter says: the response to a shooting in the county could look much different.

Kevin St. Peter - SRO “Law enforcement is spread pretty thin, with regular times we do all that we can do to help each other out, with a mass incident or active shooter, all law enforcement agencies in the county would be notified and then have a response from them to the scene”

St. Peter says, the school uses a different form of lockdown procedure called ALICE

Kevin " Caribou moved to an ALICE response several years ago, ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate...with ALICE, it includes a lockdown, but obviously if there’s a lockdown, it’s an attempt to save lives and it could be your last fight. Students and teachers lock the room down, draw blinds to restrict visibility if anyone comes into the building, take into account all of the students to make sure that everyone is accounted for. and then wait for the main office if possible with any information. If an active shooter does get to that classroom, then the students and teachers, depending on the age groups are taught certain procedures to defend themselves and counter any violent actions that comes into the classroom.”

St. Peter adds there many different types of Physical Precautions such as the automatic locks on the entrances

Kevin : All doors are to be locked once the school day begins. certain doors are left unsecure at the time of beginning of school so students and staff can arrive without going through a hard locked door. Once school goes in session, all the doors are locked, all the classroom doors are locked at all times, though the door may be opened but the handles are locked. Staff and myself physically go around and check the doors to make sure they are locked during the school day

Other County schools are also addressing their training and security procedures, The Valley Unified School District sent this letter to parents and community members, saying they also participate in ALICE training, and have updated their physical security in recent years.

Ben Sirois - Superintendent - Valley Unified School District " I know as a parent what happened was weighing heavily on my mind and for my own children, so I’m sure that many parents of our school systems were probably feeling the same way, what about our schools, are we safe. We felt obligated to put out a message to our students, our families, our staff, to say hey we know this can happen anywhere but we feel that we’ve done a pretty good job lately at addressing some of these safety issues that these schools have.”

While Maine and Uvalde, Texas are separated by thousands of miles, St. Peter adds that the students and staff of RSU 39 share their sympathies with the families of Uvalde, Texas. Corey Bouchard, NS8

