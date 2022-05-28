Advertisement

ROAD CLOSED: Route 1 in Cyr Plantation Washed Out

By WAGM News
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CYR PLANTATION, Maine (WAGM) -

Maine DOT has closed a section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation until further notice. A section of the road has completely washed out. According to a resident on the scene, heavy rains caused a beaver dam upstream to let go, causing massive flooding along a stream which crosses Route 1 and sits between Abel Cyr Road and Vaillancourt Hill Rd.

Maine DOT has said those trying to access Van Buren via Route 1 need to seek an alternative route via Route 1A or Route 161.

WAGM will have more information as it becomes available.

