Weather on the Web Saturday, May 28th

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Saturday afternoon, everyone.

Heavier rain and higher-end totals over the last 24 hours have led to several reports of flooding and road closures across the County. The most significant being the collapsed and washed out roadway on US Route 1 in Cyr Plantation near Abel Cyr Rd. and Vaillancourt Hill Rd. - with that section remaining closed in both directions.

Also, reported flooding of the St. Mary’s Brook Rd. in Van Buren; West Rd. near Hedman Rd. in New Sweden; and, the Little Madawaska Rd. near McCluskey Brook in Westmanland. Flooding and standing water also occurred at a mobile home park near Brookside Dr. in Fort Kent.

Continued concerns for heavier rain and possible flooding extend through the evening hours tonight, as a cold front makes it way through bringing additional heavier showers and storms.

The latest reports of totals over the last 24 hours, have a few locations in the St. John Valley seeing upwards of +4.00-5.00″-inches of rain.

Still take precautions, and be extra vigilant this evening following all road closure signs. And remember to never drive through any standing or flowing water. Find an alternate route, and turn around, don’t drown! Hope everyone has a great and safe rest of the Memorial Day weekend!

