PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone.

Moderate to steady rain has been coming down for much of the day today - especially for Central and Northern locations where we’ve already picked up higher-end rain totals.

Heavier rain and convective storms will continue throughout the overnight tonight. And there are concerns for low-lying and poor drainage areas - especially near rivers, streams, and creeks - seeing the possibility of minor flooding. Please remember to never drive through any standing water or inundated roadways, and always find an alternate route.

The Category 1, Marginal risk for convective weather and stronger storms continues into the day tomorrow. And the biggest impacts from this will again be heavier rain and higher-end totals - as well as, minor flooding concerns, stronger gusty winds, and lightning.

The timing, once again, of these storms is overnight tonight through 5:00 am tomorrow morning; and then during tomorrow afternoon and evening, between noon - 8:00pm.

A few locations have a shot at an additional +2.00″-inches of rain moving ahead over the next 24 hours.

Then, we clear out for the second-half of the Memorial Day weekend, with the return of plenty of sunshine for Sunday, and mostly cloudy conditions for Memorial Day itself.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a safe weekend, as we remember and honor all those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.