Aroostook Community Mattera: County Headstart Programs Begin Enrollment for Next Year’s Classes

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) -According to many doctors and psychologists Early Childhood Education is an important part of Child Development. In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard takes a look at HeadStart and Early Headstart Programs

Amy Murchison - Program Coordinator - Early Care Education Program " so we are excited to continue to be offering Headstart and Early Headstart services across aroostook county.

Amy Murchison and Karen Page are both a part of ACAP’s Early Care and Education Program, which is currently working on enrolling for the upcoming school year. According to Page, Headstart programs play an important part in the social development of a child.

Karen Page - Program Manager - Northern Region " It’s really important, Early Headstart allows for early intervention, it also gives opportunities to play with peers their own age, basic skills.”

Amy”We follow a curriculum that is play based and literacy based. so children are recieving those pre-literacy and literacy skills at a very early age so that they are ready to go off to public school and we know that attendence in a preschool program leads to ongoing outcomes that are positive for all children”

If you are interested in enrolling your child in a headstart and early headstart, here’s how you can do it.

Amy” You can go to our ACAP website, under early care and education, and our information around all of our different programs and locations are there. you can also fill out the applications right online the link is right there, you can also review our family handbook which goes into great detail about our program, our program phillosiphy, and what we do every day here in these beautiful classrooms.

The links to the ACAP Early Care and Education website, and contact information for the program, will be available on our website

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.