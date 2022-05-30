Maine State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Danforth

DANFORTH, Maine (WAGM) -

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m. the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Springfield Road in T8 R4 NBPP near Danforth.

The investigation found that the driver of a 2003 Ford Explorer was heading South when the driver crossed the center line and struck two motorcycles, an orange 2009 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven by 50-year old Don Charette of Frenchville, and a black 2012 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven by 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St Agatha.

Charette and Ouellette were transported to a local hospital. Charette did not survive the crash. Ouellette suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both operators were not wearing helmets.

The Ford Explorer is registered to 35-year-old Rian Moore of Danforth. The driver of the Explorer fled the scene of the crash and has not been located.

The Maine State Police were assisted on scene by the Calais Fire/EMS and Danforth Fire. The Maine Warden Service and the Maine Forest Service are also assisting in the investigation.

If anyone observed this crash or knows the whereabouts of Moore, please contact the Maine State Police at 973-3700.

