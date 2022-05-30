Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Morning everyone on this Memorial Day. This morning we’re still dealing with some scattered showers across the county. They are weakening as they’re pushing there way south, but they will continue to do so over the next few hours. We will eventually see the clouds break apart heading into this morning, but it’s short-lived as more cloud cover makes its way back in during the afternoon hours. Temperatures this morning are quite mild. We’re currently sitting in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the county. The scattered showers are helping to make things feel a bit cooler stepping out the door this morning, but overall a mild start to the day like this will lead to warmer temperatures by this afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the morning hours shows the clouds breaking apart leading to some partly sunny skies possible heading into the mid to late morning hours. It’s not until the early afternoon that clouds begin to stream back in, with a chance of showers expected mainly for western and southern parts of the county. Round one of the showers moves out during the late afternoon, giving us what looks like a dry supper time for most spots. It’s not until later on in the evening that round two of showers moves through the county. This round looks like it could bring some heavier downpours to places further south at this point, but it’s worth mentioning since it’s close enough in its track that a slight movement in the track would put these heavier downpours into parts of the county. In terms of rainfall right now, computer models are showing this band of precip setting up, with amounts upwards of half an inch expected with these downpours. Again if this track shifts north and east, that would put a lot of that rain into parts of Aroostook county. It will be something we’ll continue t monitor throughout the day, and Robert will have the latest updates later tonight. High temperatures today climb into the lower 70s for most spots before the rain showers move into the region. Northwesterly winds could also be gusty at times during these showers and downpours, which will add to a colder feel when the showers move through.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Thank you to all of the veterans out there on this day of remembrance.

