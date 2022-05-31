CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -Caribou marked Memorial Day with a parade and ceremony.

This is the first time the Caribou Memorial Day parade has been held in two years due to covid and a rainy day last year. This years parade included marching bands, veterans, emergency vehicles and little league players. People lined the streets to watch and enjoy an activity that brings many people together to honor those who gave it all.

Roger Felix, the Commander of the Caribou VFW says “It’s awesome to see all these young people out here showing a little sign of patriotism and honoring the people that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country. So, it’s a good feeling, it’s a great day. You know, the parades short, but it’s sweet, that’s all that matters.”

Following the parade a ceremony was held at Caribou Veterans Memorial Park to place wreaths.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.